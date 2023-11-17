Alperen Sengun and his Houston Rockets teammates will match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

Sengun, in his most recent game (November 12 win against the Nuggets), produced 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

We're going to break down Sengun's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (+100)

Over 17.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-122)

Over 8.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-118)

Over 4.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (+140)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league last season, giving up 113.1 points per contest.

The Clippers conceded 43.1 rebounds on average last year, 13th in the NBA.

Giving up an average of 25.0 assists last year, the Clippers were the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Clippers were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 30 15 8 6 1 1 1 11/14/2022 30 16 4 1 0 0 0 11/2/2022 33 26 13 2 0 0 1 10/31/2022 30 14 9 3 0 1 0

