Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Anna High School vs. China Spring Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
China Spring will host Anna High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.
Anna vs. China Spring Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Joshua, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other McLennan County Games This Week
Live Oak Classical School at Covenant Christian School - Conroe
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lorena High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaVega High School - Waco at Panther Creek High School - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Collin County Games This Week
Lake Highlands High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Park High School - Dallas at McKinney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakeland High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birdville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forney High School at Lone Star High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Longview High School at Reedy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Highland Park, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Wylie East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovejoy High School at Ennis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alvarado High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Saginaw, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Palestine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melissa High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
