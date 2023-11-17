Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Arp High School vs. Harmony High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
We have an exciting high school clash in Hallsville, TX on Friday, November 17 (kicking off at 7:30 PM CT), with Harmony High School hosting Arp High School.
Arp vs. Harmony Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Upshur County Games This Week
Sunnyvale High School at Gilmer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abbott High School at Union Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Smith County Games This Week
Liberty Christian School at Grace Community School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindale High School at Iowa Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
El Campo High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
