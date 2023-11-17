We have an exciting high school clash in Hallsville, TX on Friday, November 17 (kicking off at 7:30 PM CT), with Harmony High School hosting Arp High School.

Arp vs. Harmony Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Hallsville, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Upshur County Games This Week

Sunnyvale High School at Gilmer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Tyler, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Abbott High School at Union Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Oakwood, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Smith County Games This Week

Liberty Christian School at Grace Community School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Prosper, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindale High School at Iowa Colony High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

El Campo High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

