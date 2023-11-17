High school football is on the schedule this week in Borden County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Parker County
  • Coleman County
  • Donley County
  • Karnes County
  • Dallas County
  • Collingsworth County
  • Mason County
  • El Paso County
  • Andrews County
  • Edwards County

    • Borden County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Whiteface High School at Borden County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Slaton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.