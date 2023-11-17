Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Borden County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Borden County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Borden County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Whiteface High School at Borden County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Slaton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.