The Houston Rockets (6-3) are underdogs (+5.5) in their attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs on BSSC and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and Space City Home Network

BSSC and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Rockets vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 111 - Clippers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 5.5)

Rockets (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-1.7)

Rockets (-1.7) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.8

The Rockets (6-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40% of the time, 26.7% more often than the Clippers (4-6-0) this season.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 40% of the time this season (four out of 10), which is more often than Houston's games have (three out of nine).

The Clippers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-3) this season while the Rockets have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-3).

Rockets Performance Insights

Offensively, the Rockets are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA (111.0 points per game). Defensively, they are third-best (105.8 points allowed per game).

Houston collects 43.3 rebounds per game and give up 44.7 boards, ranking 19th and 20th, respectively, in the NBA.

At 25.3 assists per game, the Rockets are 15th in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Houston is second-best in the league in committing them (12.2 per game). It is 16th in forcing them (13.8 per game).

In 2023-24, the Rockets are 15th in the league in 3-point makes (12.4 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.0%).

