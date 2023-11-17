Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Dallas County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eustace High School at W W Samuell High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenhill School at Cumby High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Cumby, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barbara Bush Middle School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Prairie High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justin F Kimball School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.