Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 107-104 win over the Nuggets (his most recent game) Brooks posted 10 points.

In this article, we look at Brooks' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-111)

Over 10.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+106)

Over 3.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+126)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113.1 points per contest last season made the Clippers the 12th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Clippers allowed 43.1 rebounds per contest last year, 13th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Clippers were 10th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25 per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 26 12 4 1 1 0 2 3/29/2023 34 30 6 4 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.