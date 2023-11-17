Texas High School Football: How to Stream the East Bernard High School vs. Poth High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
East Bernard High School is on the road versus Poth High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 17.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
East Bernard vs. Poth Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Wharton County Games This Week
El Campo High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.