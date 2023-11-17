East Bernard High School is on the road versus Poth High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 17.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

East Bernard vs. Poth Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wharton County Games This Week

El Campo High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler