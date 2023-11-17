Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Ellis County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Marshall High School at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Athens, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovejoy High School at Ennis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Rockwall High School at Waxahachie High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Oak High School at Amarillo High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Witchata Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
