Fred VanVleet and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be facing the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

VanVleet put up 26 points and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 107-104 win versus the Nuggets.

In this article we will look at VanVleet's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-106)

Over 17.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-118)

Over 3.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-118)

Over 6.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-141)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113.1 points per contest last year made the Clippers the 12th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Clippers allowed 43.1 rebounds per game last year, 13th in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 25 assists last season, the Clippers were the 10th-ranked team in the league.

On defense, the Clippers conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the NBA.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 39 13 4 9 3 0 3 12/27/2022 23 4 2 7 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.