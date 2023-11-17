Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gregg County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Gregg County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Longview High School at Reedy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kilgore High School at Bay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.