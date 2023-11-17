Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Harris County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.
Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Willis High School at Tomball Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Randall Reed, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C E King High School at Clear Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Webster, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Springs High School at Galena Park North Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Fairbanks High School at Katy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford High School - Houston at Stamford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Stamford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atascocita High School at Pearland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pearland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston Heights at Hightower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge Point High School at Lamar High School - Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Delmar, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summer Creek High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Veterans Memorial, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westfield High School at Klein Cain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Ranch High School at Stratford High School - Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tully, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein Collins High School at The Woodlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Woodforest, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Tomball High School at Oak Ridge High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Randall Reed, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
