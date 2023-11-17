Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henderson County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Henderson County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Henderson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eustace High School at W W Samuell High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullard High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Athens, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
