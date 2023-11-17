Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Hidalgo County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hidalgo County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sharyland High School at Edcouch-Elsa High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17

5:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Edcouch, TX

Edcouch, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

James "Nikki" Rowe High School at Rio Grande City High School