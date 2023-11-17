Alpine High School will host Idalou High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.

Idalou vs. Alpine Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Andrews, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lubbock County Games This Week

Frenship High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Abilene, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lubbock Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Aledo High School at Lubbock Cooper High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Witchita Falls, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clyde High School at Shallowater High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
  • Location: Abilene, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

