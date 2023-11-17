Ingleside High School plays on the road against Bandera High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 17.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ingleside vs. Bandera Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Pleasanton, TX

Pleasanton, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other San Patricio County Games This Week

Odem High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Yoakum, TX

Yoakum, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sinton High School at Lago Vista High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio , TX

San Antonio , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alamo Heights High School at Gregory-Portland High School