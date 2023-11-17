The Houston Rockets, Jabari Smith Jr. included, face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

Smith, in his most recent game (November 12 win against the Nuggets), posted eight points and seven rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Over 10.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+104)

Over 6.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+128)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Clippers allowed 113.1 points per game last season, 12th in the NBA.

The Clippers were the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 43.1 boards per game.

The Clippers allowed 25 assists per contest last season (10th in the league).

The Clippers were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 30 12 5 2 2 0 1 11/14/2022 29 7 6 1 2 0 3 11/2/2022 27 2 4 0 0 1 0 10/31/2022 30 4 5 1 0 1 0

