Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent time out, a 107-104 win over the Nuggets, Green totaled nine points, eight rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets available for Green, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-108)

Over 19.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-106)

Over 3.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-156)

Over 2.5 (-156) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-143)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Clippers conceded 113.1 points per contest last season, 12th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Clippers were 13th in the league last season, giving up 43.1 per game.

In terms of assists, the Clippers were 10th in the league defensively last season, allowing 25 per contest.

Giving up 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Clippers were 12th in the league in that category.

Jalen Green vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2022 35 25 6 7 3 0 1 11/2/2022 30 22 4 1 3 0 1 10/31/2022 36 13 4 1 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.