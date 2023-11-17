Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jim Wells County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jim Wells County, Texas has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Jim Wells County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Alice High School at Lampasas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wimberley High School at Orange Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Schertz, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
