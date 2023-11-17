Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County This Week
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Leon County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Other Games in Texas This Week
Leon County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Oakwood High School at Oglesby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Coolidge, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
