Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Liberty Christian School vs. Grace Community School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is an exciting high school matchup -- Grace Community School vs. Liberty Christian School -- in Prosper, TX on Friday, November 17, beginning at 6:30 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Liberty Chr. vs. Grace Community Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: Prosper, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Smith County Games This Week
Lindale High School at Iowa Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
El Campo High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arp High School at Harmony High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Denton County Games This Week
Bells High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aubrey High School at Van High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.