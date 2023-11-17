There is an exciting high school matchup -- Grace Community School vs. Liberty Christian School -- in Prosper, TX on Friday, November 17, beginning at 6:30 PM CT.

Liberty Chr. vs. Grace Community Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: Prosper, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Smith County Games This Week

Lindale High School at Iowa Colony High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

El Campo High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arp High School at Harmony High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Hallsville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

Bells High School at Denton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Northwest High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Abilene, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Aubrey High School at Van High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Royse City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

