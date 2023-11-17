Hill Country Christian School of Austin will host Logos Preparatory Academy on Friday, November 17 at 5:00 PM CT.

Logos Prep vs. Hill County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 5:00 PM CT

5:00 PM CT Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Veritas Academy at Saint Mary's Hall School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McNeil High School at Byron P. Steele High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

LBJ Early College High School at Huntsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lorena High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Creek High School at David Crockett High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Giddings, TX

Giddings, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sinton High School at Lago Vista High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio , TX

San Antonio , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Palestine, TX

Palestine, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Lumberton High School at Needville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindale High School at Iowa Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fulshear High School at A&M Consolidated

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Rosenburg , TX

Rosenburg , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston Heights at Hightower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Point High School at Lamar High School - Houston

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Delmar, TX

Delmar, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Belton High School at Randle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Brenham, TX

Brenham, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

George Ranch High School at Stratford High School - Houston