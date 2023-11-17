Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Montgomery County, Texas this week.
Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Willis High School at Tomball Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Randall Reed, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Magnolia High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: College Station, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Creek High School at David Crockett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Giddings, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Tomball High School at Oak Ridge High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Randall Reed, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
