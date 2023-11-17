Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Muenster High School vs. Wink High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Wink High School will host Muenster High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.
Muenster vs. Wink Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Wink, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Cooke County Games This Week
Sacred Heart Catholic School at Sacred Heart School of Muenster
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Robinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
