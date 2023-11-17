North Texas vs. LSU November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The North Texas Mean Green (2-1) will face the LSU Tigers (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM ET and air on ESPNU.
North Texas vs. LSU Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPNU
North Texas Top Players (2022-23)
- Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abou Ousmane: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kai Huntsberry: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aaron Scott: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rubin Jones: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
LSU Top Players (2022-23)
- K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
North Texas vs. LSU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|North Texas AVG
|North Texas Rank
|283rd
|67.6
|Points Scored
|64.5
|337th
|199th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|55.8
|1st
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|72nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|11
|329th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
