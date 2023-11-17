At Crypto.com Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023, the Houston Rockets (6-3) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when visiting the Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) at 10:30 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSC and Space City Home Network.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Clippers matchup in this article.

Rockets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and Space City Home Network

BSSC and Space City Home Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Rockets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Clippers (-5.5) 218.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Clippers (-5.5) 218 -225 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Rockets vs Clippers Additional Info

Rockets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +15 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.2 points per game (15th in the NBA) and give up 111.7 per outing (10th in the league).

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game, with a +47 scoring differential overall. They put up 111 points per game (20th in NBA) and give up 105.8 per outing (third in league).

These teams score 224.2 points per game combined, 5.7 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams score 217.5 points per game combined, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

Houston has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

Rockets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jalen Green 19.5 -110 17.7 Fred VanVleet 17.5 -115 15.3 Alperen Sengun 16.5 -128 19.3 Jabari Smith Jr. 10.5 -115 11.3 Dillon Brooks 10.5 -118 14.3

Rockets and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +25000 +10000 - Clippers +2000 +1000 -

