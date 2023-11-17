Rockets vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
At Crypto.com Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023, the Houston Rockets (6-3) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when visiting the Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) at 10:30 PM ET.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Clippers matchup in this article.
Rockets vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSC and Space City Home Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Rockets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clippers Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clippers (-5.5)
|218.5
|-225
|+185
|FanDuel
|Clippers (-5.5)
|218
|-225
|+188
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rockets vs Clippers Additional Info
Rockets vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +15 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.2 points per game (15th in the NBA) and give up 111.7 per outing (10th in the league).
- The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game, with a +47 scoring differential overall. They put up 111 points per game (20th in NBA) and give up 105.8 per outing (third in league).
- These teams score 224.2 points per game combined, 5.7 more than this game's point total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 217.5 points per game combined, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Los Angeles has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- Houston has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
Rockets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jalen Green
|19.5
|-110
|17.7
|Fred VanVleet
|17.5
|-115
|15.3
|Alperen Sengun
|16.5
|-128
|19.3
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|10.5
|-115
|11.3
|Dillon Brooks
|10.5
|-118
|14.3
Rockets and Clippers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|+25000
|+10000
|-
|Clippers
|+2000
|+1000
|-
