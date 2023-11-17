The Houston Rockets' (6-3) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Friday, November 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET.

In their last game on Sunday, the Rockets earned a 107-104 victory against the Nuggets. Fred VanVleet's team-leading 26 points paced the Rockets in the win.

Rockets vs Clippers Additional Info

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Amen Thompson SF Out Ankle 7.0 3.3 1.7

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep)

Rockets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and Space City Home Network

