Rockets vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - November 17
The Houston Rockets' (6-3) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Friday, November 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET.
In their last game on Sunday, the Rockets earned a 107-104 victory against the Nuggets. Fred VanVleet's team-leading 26 points paced the Rockets in the win.
Rockets vs Clippers Additional Info
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Amen Thompson
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|7.0
|3.3
|1.7
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep)
Rockets vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
