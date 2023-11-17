The Houston Rockets (6-3) hope to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) on November 17, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on BSSC and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets vs Clippers Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Clippers have given up to their opponents (46.1%).

Houston has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.1% from the field.

The Rockets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.

The Rockets average only 0.7 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Clippers allow their opponents to score (111.7).

When it scores more than 111.7 points, Houston is 3-1.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Rockets scored 110.8 points per game last season, 0.1 more than they averaged on the road (110.7).

The Rockets conceded fewer points at home (115.1 per game) than on the road (122.0) last season.

The Rockets knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.5 per game) than on the road (10.4) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (32.5%).

Rockets Injuries