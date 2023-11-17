Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Paul George, Alperen Sengun and others in the Los Angeles Clippers-Houston Rockets matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Rockets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and Space City Home Network

BSSC and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -118) 0.5 (Over: +140)

Friday's prop bet for Sengun is 16.5 points, 2.8 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 9.0 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).

Sengun's assist average -- 6.7 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Sengun's 0.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

Get Sengun gear at Fanatics!

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -143)

The 17.5 point total set for Fred VanVleet on Friday is 2.2 more than his scoring average on the season (15.3).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's season-long assist average -- 7.0 per game -- is 0.5 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

VanVleet has averaged 2.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Friday's over/under for Jalen Green is 19.5. That is 1.8 more than his season average.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Green has picked up 1.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Friday (2.5).

He 1.0 made three-pointer average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +130)

The 23.5 points prop total set for George on Friday is 3.8 fewer points than his season scoring average (27.3).

He has pulled down 3.7 rebounds per game, 1.8 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (5.5).

George's year-long assist average -- 4.0 per game -- is 1.5 higher than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

George has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -143)

Friday's over/under for Kawhi Leonard is 21.5. That is 1.5 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Leonard has averaged 5.0 assists this season, 1.5 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He drains 4.0 three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.