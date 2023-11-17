The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) host the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Where: University, Florida

University, Florida Venue: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bearkats Betting Records & Stats

Last year 10 of Sam Houston's games hit the over.

The Bearkats' record against the spread last season was 15-11-0.

Ole Miss (11-19-0 ATS) covered the spread 36.7% of the time, 21% less often than Sam Houston (15-11-0) last year.

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ole Miss 67.5 139.7 69.1 128.4 134.8 Sam Houston 72.2 139.7 59.3 128.4 132.9

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

The Bearkats averaged only 3.1 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Rebels gave up to opponents (69.1).

When it scored more than 69.1 points last season, Sam Houston went 7-3 against the spread and 14-1 overall.

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ole Miss 11-19-0 16-14-0 Sam Houston 15-11-0 10-16-0

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ole Miss Sam Houston 7-10 Home Record 12-1 2-9 Away Record 11-6 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

