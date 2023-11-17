Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in San Patricio County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in San Patricio County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
San Patricio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Odem High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Yoakum, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ingleside High School at Bandera High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pleasanton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sinton High School at Lago Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Alamo Heights High School at Gregory-Portland High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
