If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in San Patricio County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

San Patricio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Odem High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Yoakum, TX

Yoakum, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ingleside High School at Bandera High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Pleasanton, TX

Pleasanton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sinton High School at Lago Vista High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio , TX

San Antonio , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Alamo Heights High School at Gregory-Portland High School