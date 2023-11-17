Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scurry County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Scurry County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Scurry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spur High School at Hermleigh High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Hermleigh, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hermleigh High School at Spur High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Spur, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
