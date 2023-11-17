Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Sinton High School vs. Lago Vista High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
There is an exciting high school clash -- Lago Vista High School vs. Sinton High School -- in San Antonio , TX on Friday, November 17, kicking off at 7:30 PM CT.
Sinton vs. Lago Vista Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Travis County Games This Week
Veritas Academy at Saint Mary's Hall School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Logos Preparatory Academy at Hill Country Christian School of Austin
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McNeil High School at Byron P. Steele High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LBJ Early College High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lorena High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Creek High School at David Crockett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Giddings, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Palestine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other San Patricio County Games This Week
Odem High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Yoakum, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ingleside High School at Bandera High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pleasanton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alamo Heights High School at Gregory-Portland High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
