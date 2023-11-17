The Phoenix Suns (5-6) square off against the Utah Jazz (4-7) on November 17, 2023.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 48.5% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 48.5% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Jazz are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 10th.

The 113.7 points per game the Suns record are 5.8 fewer points than the Jazz give up (119.5).

Phoenix has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 119.5 points.

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Utah has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.9% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 12th.

The Jazz's 114 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 112.4 the Suns give up to opponents.

Utah has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns have played better in home games this season, averaging 118.7 points per game, compared to 107.8 per game in away games.

Phoenix cedes 116.5 points per game in home games, compared to 107.4 in away games.

The Suns are making 14.2 treys per game with a 41.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is three more threes and 8.2% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.2 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz are better offensively, putting up 119 points per game, compared to 109.8 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 114.2 points per game at home, and 124 away.

At home Utah is conceding 114.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than it is on the road (124).

At home the Jazz are picking up 27.4 assists per game, 0.4 more than away (27).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Bradley Beal Out Back Damion Lee Out Knee

Jazz Injuries