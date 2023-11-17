Player prop betting options for Kevin Durant, Lauri Markkanen and others are available in the Phoenix Suns-Utah Jazz matchup at Delta Center on Friday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Friday's over/under for Durant is 27.5 points. That is 0.2 fewer than his season average of 27.7.

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (8.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).

Durant's season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Durant's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -122)

Jusuf Nurkic's 9.3-point scoring average is 1.2 less than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Nurkic's assists average -- four -- is 0.5 higher than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

Eric Gordon Props

PTS 13.5 (Over: -102)

Friday's prop bet for Eric Gordon is 13.5 points, 1.8 fewer than his season average.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -104)

The 24.5-point prop total for Markkanen on Friday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average, which is 24.3.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).

Markkanen has connected on four three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Friday's points prop bet for John Collins is 14.5 points. That is 1.5 more than his season average of 13.

He has averaged 3.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).

Collins has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

