SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Friday college basketball schedule includes three games with a SWAC team in play. Among those games is the Southern Jaguars taking on the Miami Hurricanes.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Texas Southern Tigers at Old Dominion Monarchs
|11:00 AM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. UL Monroe Warhawks
|5:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|-
|Southern Jaguars at Miami Hurricanes
|5:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ACC Network X
