The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) will be looking to break a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Delta Devils allowed to opponents.

TCU went 13-4 when it shot better than 46.2% from the field.

The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Delta Devils finished 328th.

Last year, the 75.3 points per game the Horned Frogs scored were only 0.5 more points than the Delta Devils allowed (74.8).

When TCU totaled more than 74.8 points last season, it went 17-1.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

TCU averaged 77.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

The Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.3).

When it comes to three-point shooting, TCU performed better at home last season, draining 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage in away games.

