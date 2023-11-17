Friday's contest that pits the TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) at Schollmaier Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 92-58 in favor of TCU, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 92, Mississippi Valley State 58

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-34.8)

TCU (-34.8) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU Performance Insights

TCU was 90th in the country in points scored (75.3 per game) and 123rd in points allowed (68.4) last year.

On the glass, the Horned Frogs were 86th in college basketball in rebounds (33.3 per game) last year. They were 231st in rebounds allowed (31.9 per game).

Last season TCU was 18th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.1 per game.

Last year the Horned Frogs were 23rd-worst in the country in 3-point makes (5.6 per game) and ranked 331st in 3-point percentage (31%).

Giving up 6.3 3-pointers per game and conceding 30.8% from downtown last year, TCU was 64th and 31st in the country, respectively, in those categories.

TCU took 29.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 70.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 20.4% of TCU's baskets were 3-pointers, and 79.6% were 2-pointers.

