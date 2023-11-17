The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) meet the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information

TCU Top Players (2022-23)

Damion Baugh: 12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Emanuel Miller: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Mike Miles: 17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK JaKobe Coles: 8.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Charles O'Bannon Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

Mississippi Valley State Top Players (2022-23)

Terry Collins: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Rayquan Brown: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyronn Mosley: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Alvin Stredic Jr.: 7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kadar Waller: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

TCU Rank TCU AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank 90th 75.3 Points Scored 61 357th 123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 74.8 310th 86th 33.3 Rebounds 28.5 328th 39th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 336th 5.6 3pt Made 5.1 346th 18th 16.1 Assists 10 352nd 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 15.3 357th

