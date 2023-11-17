Friday's contest at United Supermarkets Arena has the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) taking on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on November 17. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 win for Texas Tech, who are favored by our model.

The Lions' last game was a 75-74 loss to New Mexico on Wednesday.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 74, Texas A&M-Commerce 65

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions were outscored by 3.5 points per game last season (scoring 65.6 points per game to rank 164th in college basketball while allowing 69.1 per contest to rank 294th in college basketball) and had a -115 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, Texas A&M-Commerce scored fewer points (65.1 per game) than it did overall (65.6) in 2022-23.

The Lions scored 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 61.3 on the road.

Texas A&M-Commerce conceded fewer points at home (62.2 per game) than away (73.8) last season.

