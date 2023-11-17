The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Reed Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies shot 43.2% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • In games Texas A&M shot higher than 41.6% from the field, it went 17-2 overall.
  • The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles ranked 49th.
  • Last year, the Aggies recorded just 2.6 more points per game (72.8) than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.2).
  • Texas A&M went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Texas A&M played worse when playing at home last season, posting 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in away games.
  • At home, the Aggies gave up 6.5 fewer points per game (60.5) than away from home (67).
  • In terms of threes, Texas A&M was equally balanced at home and in away games last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34% three-point percentage at home and a 33% mark in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 78-46 Reed Arena
11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts - Reed Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.