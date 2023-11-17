The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Reed Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network+

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies shot 43.2% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

In games Texas A&M shot higher than 41.6% from the field, it went 17-2 overall.

The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles ranked 49th.

Last year, the Aggies recorded just 2.6 more points per game (72.8) than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.2).

Texas A&M went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Texas A&M played worse when playing at home last season, posting 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in away games.

At home, the Aggies gave up 6.5 fewer points per game (60.5) than away from home (67).

In terms of threes, Texas A&M was equally balanced at home and in away games last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34% three-point percentage at home and a 33% mark in away games.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule