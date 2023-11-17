The Texas State Bobcats (0-1) will face the UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. UTSA Game Information

Texas State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Nate Martin: 8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

UTSA Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Texas State vs. UTSA Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas State Rank Texas State AVG UTSA AVG UTSA Rank
318th 66 Points Scored 69.3 235th
73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 76.6 334th
283rd 29.9 Rebounds 31.8 178th
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
359th 4.4 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
353rd 9.9 Assists 10.5 343rd
84th 10.9 Turnovers 13.1 294th

