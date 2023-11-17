The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-6 when it shot better than 43.2% from the field.

The Sooners ranked 341st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Vaqueros ranked 142nd.

The Vaqueros' 78.7 points per game last year were 11.2 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners gave up to opponents.

UT Rio Grande Valley put together a 14-7 record last season in games it scored more than 67.5 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley scored 84.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 away.

At home, the Vaqueros conceded 73.3 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.2).

At home, UT Rio Grande Valley made 7.3 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). UT Rio Grande Valley's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (33.8%).

