UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) host the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2) at Lloyd Noble Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vaqueros Betting Records & Stats
- UT Rio Grande Valley's games hit the over 16 out of 27 times last season.
- The Vaqueros had 13 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.
- UT Rio Grande Valley (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 3.3% more often than Oklahoma (13-16-0) last year.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oklahoma
|67.7
|146.4
|67.5
|145.7
|134.9
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|78.7
|146.4
|78.2
|145.7
|151.4
Additional UT Rio Grande Valley Insights & Trends
- The Vaqueros' 78.7 points per game last year were 11.2 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.
- UT Rio Grande Valley went 9-7 against the spread and 14-7 overall when it scored more than 67.5 points last season.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oklahoma
|13-16-0
|14-15-0
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|13-14-0
|16-11-0
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Oklahoma
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|9-7
|Home Record
|12-6
|2-8
|Away Record
|3-10
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-9-0
|69.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.5
|66.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.3
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
