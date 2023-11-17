The UTEP Miners (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

UTEP Stats Insights

Last season, the Miners had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was three% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Governors' opponents knocked down.

UTEP had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.

The Miners were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Governors ranked 328th.

Last year, the Miners put up only 3.8 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Governors gave up (72.3).

When UTEP put up more than 72.3 points last season, it went 8-2.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison

Offensively UTEP played better when playing at home last season, posting 69.9 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game away from home.

The Miners gave up 63.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.7).

UTEP averaged 4.8 threes per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (4.9, 30.9%).

