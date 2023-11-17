How to Watch UTSA vs. Texas State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Texas State Bobcats (1-2) hit the court against the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UTSA vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Sacramento State vs Tulane (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Alabama State vs Memphis (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Wichita State vs Liberty (9:00 PM ET | November 17)
UTSA Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners shot 41% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 44.5% the Bobcats' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, UTSA had a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.5% from the field.
- The Bobcats ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Roadrunners ranked 162nd.
- The Roadrunners put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, just 2.6 more points than the 66.7 the Bobcats gave up.
- When it scored more than 66.7 points last season, UTSA went 8-9.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UTSA Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, UTSA scored 1.8 more points per game at home (70) than away (68.2).
- In 2022-23, the Roadrunners conceded 11.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than away (83.5).
- At home, UTSA knocked down 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, one more than it averaged away (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 78-68
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 102-76
|Williams Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|L 90-82
|Montagne Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas State
|-
|Strahan Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.