The Texas State Bobcats (1-2) hit the court against the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Texas State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
  • Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners shot 41% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 44.5% the Bobcats' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, UTSA had a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.5% from the field.
  • The Bobcats ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Roadrunners ranked 162nd.
  • The Roadrunners put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, just 2.6 more points than the 66.7 the Bobcats gave up.
  • When it scored more than 66.7 points last season, UTSA went 8-9.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, UTSA scored 1.8 more points per game at home (70) than away (68.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Roadrunners conceded 11.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than away (83.5).
  • At home, UTSA knocked down 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, one more than it averaged away (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.1%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Western Illinois W 78-68 UTSA Convocation Center
11/10/2023 @ Minnesota L 102-76 Williams Arena
11/14/2023 @ Lamar L 90-82 Montagne Center
11/17/2023 @ Texas State - Strahan Arena
11/20/2023 @ Houston Christian - Sharp Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Jacksonville State - UTSA Convocation Center

