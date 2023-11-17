Friday's game between the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) and Texas State Bobcats (1-2) squaring off at Strahan Arena has a projected final score of 81-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UTSA, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:15 PM ET on November 17.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UTSA vs. Texas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Strahan Arena

UTSA vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 81, Texas State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UTSA vs. Texas State

Computer Predicted Spread: UTSA (-9.0)

UTSA (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.3

UTSA Performance Insights

UTSA was ranked 235th in college basketball offensively last season with 69.3 points per game, while defensively it was 25th-worst (76.6 points allowed per game).

The Roadrunners pulled down 31.8 boards per game (178th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.9 rebounds per contest (329th-ranked).

In terms of assists, UTSA put up just 10.5 per game (16th-worst in college basketball).

The Roadrunners averaged 13.1 turnovers per game (294th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.7 turnovers per contest (287th-ranked).

The Roadrunners ranked 192nd in college basketball with 7.3 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 221st with a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

With 7.9 three-pointers conceded per game, UTSA ranked 263rd in college basketball. It allowed a 34.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 247th in college basketball.

Last season UTSA took 61.5% two-pointers, accounting for 68.6% of the team's baskets. It shot 38.5% three-pointers (31.4% of the team's baskets).

