The UTSA Roadrunners (7-3) meet a fellow AAC opponent when they host the South Florida Bulls (5-5) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Alamodome.

Offensively, UTSA ranks 39th in the FBS with 31.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 55th in points allowed (365.2 points allowed per contest). South Florida's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 35.6 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 49th with 30.1 points per contest.

We will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

UTSA vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. South Florida Key Statistics

UTSA South Florida 407.7 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.4 (20th) 365.2 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.2 (126th) 169.7 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.8 (28th) 238 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.6 (38th) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 13 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has compiled 1,897 yards (189.7 ypg) on 162-of-252 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 183 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Kevorian Barnes has carried the ball 127 times for a team-high 606 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

This season, Robert Henry has carried the ball 89 times for 482 yards (48.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus has hauled in 66 catches for 801 yards (80.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has put up a 481-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes on 51 targets.

Devin McCuin has been the target of 44 passes and hauled in 29 grabs for 398 yards, an average of 39.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has been a dual threat for South Florida this season. He has 2,538 passing yards (253.8 per game) while completing 63.9% of his passes. He's tossed 18 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 659 yards (65.9 ypg) on 168 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nay'Quan Wright, has carried the ball 145 times for 690 yards (69 per game) with six touchdowns.

Sean Atkins' 808 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 69 catches on 86 targets with four touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has caught 31 passes and compiled 543 receiving yards (54.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Mike Brown-Stephens has racked up 344 reciving yards (34.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

