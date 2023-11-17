Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Victoria County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Victoria County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Victoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Pharr-San-Juan-Alamo High School at Victoria East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Victoria West High School at Harlingen South High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.