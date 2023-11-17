Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Wimberley High School vs. Orange Grove High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Orange Grove High School is hosting Wimberley High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, November 17.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wimberley vs. Orange Grove Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Schertz, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jim Wells County Games This Week
Alice High School at Lampasas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Hays County Games This Week
Dripping Springs High School at Judson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Converse, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.